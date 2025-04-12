Advertisement
Published Apr 12, 2025
PHOTO GALLERY: UK Football Spring Showcase
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Cats Illustrated captured some sights and scenes from Kentucky's "Spring Showcase" on Saturday at Kroger Field. The event put a wrap on the Cats' 15th and final practice of the spring. Click on the center of the images below to see the full gallery... 

