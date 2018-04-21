In this Cats Illustrated photo gallery, we feature some of the top UK targets who were in action this weekend at the first leg of the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League in Texas. 

Five-star forward James Wiseman, Rivals' No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2019, elevates for a jam.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Four-star 2019 forward DJ Jeffries, a UK commitment, drives into the lane.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Kentucky's Kenny Payne, John Calipari and Joel Justus prepare to take in the action.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Adair County freshman Zion Harmon, considered by some to be the top player in his class, handles the ball for Bluff City.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
The Indy Heat's Keion Brooks grabs a rebound.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Five-star 2019 combo guard Tyrese Maxey elevates for a 3.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
UK coach John Calipari takes in the action alongside Michigan's John Beilein. New Louisville coach Chris Mack stands in the background to the left.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Rivals' No. 1 prospect for 2019, Florida power forward Vernon Carey Jr.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
James Wiseman finishes strong on a rebound jam.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Keion Brooks pops a J.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
John Calipari watches Vernon Carey Jr.'s game alongside rival recruiter Tom Izzo of Michigan State.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Zion Harmon pulls up for a jumper.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Tyrese Maxey on the move.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
James Wiseman dishes off.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Vernon Carey Jr. with the finger roll.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated