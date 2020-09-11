LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Two of Kentucky's most talent-rich high school football programs met on Friday in the season opener as Frederick Douglass played host to North Hardin. The visiting Trojans left town with a thrilling 19-17 victory on a field goal as time expired. This Cats Illustrated photo gallery puts you in the middle of the action from a game that featured as many as 10 future D-I players, including four UK commitments.

