Our Cats Illustrated photo gallery puts you in the proverbial front row for sights and scenes from UNC-Wilmington's stunning 80-73 upset of No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday at Rupp Arena. The Seahawks handed the Wildcats their second loss of the season and a rare defeat on UK's home floor. To view the entire gallery, including images from CI's Jeff Drummond and Brett Corman, click on the center of the image below...