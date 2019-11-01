Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.
Our Cats Illustrated photo gallery puts you in the front row for the action on Friday night at Rupp Arena. Ashton Hagans (0 above) scored seven points and dished out nine assists as Kentucky rolled to an 83-51 victory over Kentucky State in the Cats' final exhibition game leading up to the regular season. Click on the image below to view many more shots from the gallery.