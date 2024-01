Our Cats Illustrated photo gallery puts you in the proverbial front row for Kentucky's 105-96 win over Georgia on Saturday night at Rupp Arena. The memorable game featured the UK debut of freshman center/forward Zvonimir Ivisic, who scored 13 points, grabbed five rebounds, blocked three shots, dished out two assists, and recorded two steals. To view the entire gallery, featuring shots from CI's Jeff Drummond and Brett Corman, click on the center of the image below...