PFF: UK offensive player grades through eight games
While we're still hovering over the bye week on Kentucky's football calendar it's a good time to check in on how individual players have fared this season to date.Our partners at Pro Football Focus...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news