PFF: UK defensive player grades through eight games
Our friends at Pro Football Focus (https://www.pff.com/college) are again helping us break down Kentucky's football season.Here you'll find season grades for UK's individual defensive players throu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news