Cats Illustrated is using its partnership with with Pro Football Focus to dig into the data and the grades, not only from this season but as a way of providing historical context and comparisons.

That's what this new series is all about. We're ranking all of Kentucky's top performers, by position, over the past five seasons based on PFF grades.

In Part 1 we showed PFF's grade rankings for all of Kentucky's primary starting quarterbacks between the 2014 and 2018 seasons, with Stephen Johnson (2017) and Terry Wilson (2018) landing at the top of the list.

Up next we're spotlighting the running backs, a position group that has received lots of love especially over the past three years.

UK's best individual single-season running back (2014-2018): Benny Snell (2016)

Yes, it's true. According to Pro Football Focus player season grades, Benny Snell's freshman season at Kentucky was actually his best.

While that might strike some as difficult to believe, as it stands to reason that Snell has improved in some significant parts of his game as he has gained experience on the field and in the film room, consider this: Kentucky was able to maximize its use of Snell in advantageous (for the team, and for Snell) situations in 2016 because of the presence of Boom Williams.

Remember that Kentucky seemed to have a habit of using Boom in the first half and then Snell in the second. While Williams had 109 first half carries and 62 second half carries in 2016, Snell was the opposite: 69 first half carries, 117 in the second half.

Snell averaged 6.13 yards per carry in those second halves of games (compared to 5.42 YPA in first half action), so it worked.

Snell was rewarded for his consistency of high performance by PFF that year and actually, remarkably, had a 77.8 pass protection grade one year removed from high school football.