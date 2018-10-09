PFF: Midseason grades for all UK offensive and defensive football players
Every week Cats Illustrated has been providing Pro Football Focus grades for all Kentucky football players.Now that we're at the midway point of the regular season it's a good time to look at PFF's...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news