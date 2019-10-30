PFF: Kentucky's offensive team grades through eight games
Two-thirds of Kentucky's regular season is in the books and that means we've got a pretty good idea of who and what the Wildcats are.The more time has elapsed, and the more games that have been pla...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news