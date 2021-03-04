CatsIllustrated - PFF: Kentucky's most improved offensive players from 2019-2020

Walk throughs resume this week and spring practice should begin later this month.

But before we get into spring previews and practice reports, here's another angle on Kentucky football. We're looking at PFF (https://www.pff.com/college) player grades and identifying the Wildcats who improved the most from the 2019 to the 2020 seasons.

In some cases the player is no longer with the program for one reason or another. But many of the players have returned for another year or more, so their improvement from '19-20 could be a trend line worth following.

1. TE Keaton Upshaw

2019 Grade: 48.0

2020 Grade: 69.4

Change: +21.4

Upshaw's improvement was both remarkable in terms of PFF numbers but also in terms of obvious game impact to anyone who watched, regardless of scouting credentials. He was probably not fully prepared to impact the game as a redshirt freshman hybrid tight end in a Kentucky offense that demands a lot of blocking, especially with Lynn Bowden running a backyard offense behind quarterback. With an actual quarterback behind center, even with the passing game's woes continuing, Upshaw established himself as one of the nation's more promising if still developing tight end receiving threats. Upshaw received this above average 69.4 grade in spite of posting a low score in the pass blocking category. That's something to continue to improve but implies he could be in line for even more of an improvement in 2021.

2. RB Chris Rodriguez

2019 Grade: 74.2

2020 Grade: 92.4

Change: +18.2

Rodriguez's grade is backed up by the simple fact that he was one of several rushing threats in 2019, and one of the SEC's best rushers in 2020. Rodriguez posted a score well above average even with very limited touches in 2019, coming on stronger at the end of the season when the whole team rallied against some questionable competition. He carried that over and sustained it at a much higher level in '20, capitalizing on a physical offensive line and an inside rushing scheme that was one of the best fits he could have asked for. Rodriguez scored 91.6 as a runner and an impressive 83.0 in pass blocking situations. It's going to be hard to improve on 92.4 but becoming more of a receiving threat is where it has to happen.

3. WR Josh Ali

2019 Grade: 56.5

2020 Grade: 67.2

Change: +10.7

Ali's 56.5 score in 2019 was probably a fluke attributable in large part to the offense going from run heavy-conventional to Bowden Ball. It wasn't a time to showcase receiving talent. Really, Ali's 67.2 mark in 2020 may also be lower than he probably could have earned under better circumstances. While Ali may not be considered a great blocker in the popular imagination of some, he scored a 68.5 number in that part of the game which is impressive. Average depth of target for Ali was only 5.2 yards and was actually under 4.2 in about half of his games, which means Kentucky was not getting him the ball on intermediate and longer passes. That has to change.

4. TE Justin Rigg

2019 Grade: 61.0

2020 Grade: 70.9

Change: +9.9

To sum it up, Rigg was an average SEC tight end in 2019. Not a liability but not someone who would be mentioned much on the broadcast. Perhaps quietly, Rigg improved his PFF score quite substantially in 2020. That might have gone under the radar with everyone talking about Upshaw, but it's important to remember who the coaches have still considered the starter. Rigg is similar to Luke Fortner, though at a different position. Reliable, versatile, intelligent. He was very good as a run blocker in 2020.

5. C Drake Jackson

2019 Grade: 78.0

2020 Grade: 86.4

Change: +8.4

When college football analysts talk about Jackson consistency has always been the buzzword. There seems to be a perception that Jackson hopped on the field halfway through his freshman season and hit his stride as a fully developed player. Nothing could be further from the truth. While Jackson was a very good center in 2019, he matched hopes and expectations with a huge step forward into elite company. That's what the 86.4 score signifies. Jackson has been a great run blocker and was again in 2020, but he also posted the highest pass protection score of any UK offensive lineman.

6. RB A.J. Rose

2019 Grade: 69.6

2020 Grade: 73.8

Change: +4.2

A.J. Rose's senior season was quietly a real step up from the previous year. While there were a couple of forgettable plays that brought even this improved number down, Rose was one of the better players on the offense. Rose was Kentucky's best receiver out of the backfield, a threat to break a big play, and a capable blocker. The only thing that prevented him from posting an almost great score? Miscues in key game moments that could have been prevented.

7. OT Darian Kinnard

2019 Grade: 89.2

2020 Grade: 91.5

Change: +2.3

It's hard to improve on a PFF grade of 89.2. For a player to log a lot of snaps and get there, it's pretty much a given that he's an all-conference performer. Darian Kinnard only saw his grade change by +2.3 points, but that gave him one of the best grades of any player in the nation regardless of position. Kentucky is very fortunate to have a player like Kinnard returning, who has been one of PFF's top offensive linemen in the nation for two years running. He should have one of the highest floors of any player in college football this year. Kinnard was an elite run blocker and slightly above average in pass sets in '19. He moved up even more in the run blocking category and added six points to his pass sets in '20.