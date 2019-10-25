PFF: How Kentucky stacks up with Missouri
You know about the line in Missouri's favor, but you also know about the Tigers' road struggles and the potential weather variable that could help the 'Cats on Saturday.But what do our partners at ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news