PFF Grades & Snap Counts
Kentucky defeated Florida 20-13 under the lights at Kroger Field. Here are PFF game grades and snap counts for Wildcats on both sides of the ball. Snap counts are in parentheses...OFFENSERB Chris R...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news