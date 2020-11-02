PFF Grades and Snap Counts
After every Kentucky football game Cats Illustrated has the opportunity to share PFF (https://www.pff.com/college) player grades for everyone who saw the field on offense or defense for your Wildca...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news