PFF: Final regular season team and player grades for UK football
The end of the college football regular season is a good time to look at Pro Football Focus numbers in a way we haven't presented or analyzed them before.Instead of showing the one-game weekly snap...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news