Can Kentucky thrive without Kenny Payne?
The Kentucky coaching staff was shaken up on Tuesday morning. The rumors became reality. Kenny Payne left the program for the New York Knicks. Payne joined the Wildcats in 2010 and had been a hit e...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news