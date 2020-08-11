CatsIllustrated - Payne to the Knicks, reports have Bruiser Flint as replacement at UK

It's been a wild year for college basketball with the cancellation of March Madness and the broader impact and uncertainty the pandemic has introduced.

Now Kentucky will also be dealing with turnover in its ranks.

Associate director of athletics DeWayne Peevy recently interviewed for the vacant DePaul athletic director position and on Tuesday morning the New York Knicks of the NBA announced the addition of Kenny Payne as an assistant to its staff.

Payne has been with Calipari at Kentucky for the past ten years as an assistant coach in Lexington, and has been a key recruiter during the program's unprecedented run in that regard.

He has also been recognized as playing a large role in the development of some of the sport's best big men during that time, as many have gone through the Wildcat program.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported Tuesday morning that Kentucky will be replacing Payne with Bruiser Flint, who has a long history with Calipari in the basketball coaching profession.

The 55-year old Flint played basketball at Saint Joseph's from 1983-1987 and his coaching career has seen him serve as an assistant coach at Coppin State, UMass, and Indiana. He has also served as head coach at UMass ('96-'01) and Drexel ('01-'16).

While at UMass he was on John Calipari's staff and helped lead the Minutemen to the Final Four, where they were eliminated by "The Untouchables," Kentucky's 1995-96 national championship team coached by Rick Pitino.

Flint won CAA Coach of the Year honors four times and is a four-time NABC District Coach of the Year.