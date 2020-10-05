CatsIllustrated - Paul Rodriguez thankful for "unbelievable opportunity" at Kentucky

WEST CHESTER, Ohio -- Kentucky commit Paul Rodriguez played the final regular season game of his high school career on Friday night, coming up short in a contentious battle with conference rival Lakota West. The standout 2021 offensive tackle prospect, who checks in at 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, has been a leader for a Mason Comets squad that goes into the state playoffs next week as one of the top seeds in Division I, Ohio’s largest football classification. “I want to go far in the playoffs, of course,” Rodriguez said of his goals for the remainder of the season. “I want to play this team [Lakota West] again, they were a hell of a team. Really, just trying to finish out my senior season. I try to be the best leader that I can and be vocal, because sometimes we need a little movement and that push.” OFFER: Buy one month, get the rest of 2020 FREE Although the 21-0 loss to undefeated conference champion Lakota West was frustrating for Rodriguez and his teammates, they know that they have room to improve between now and a potential rematch with the Firebirds in the regional semifinals on Oct. 23. “Really, it’s just finishing in the red zone when we get down there. Our defense was really good. My personal goal is just going hard all of the time, putting people on the ground a lot more,” Rodriguez said. He elaborated on what his biggest strengths as a player are as well: “I’m a big man. I’m strong. I feel like I’m a leader on the field and off the field for my team.”

Rodriguez’s head coach Brian Castner had high praise for his star offensive tackle. The Kentucky commit has been a major leader for his team, both vocally and by example, and it has not gone unnoticed by his coaches. “Paul is just a man,” Castner said. “He’s a young man who became a man over the last year, on and off the field. He’s a guy that lives life the right way. He’s got growth that can happen on the field, just by making sure he finishes every play and understanding the gift that he has with his size. He’s a solid, solid young man. We just want to see him continue to find that hunger to finish people and to just really grind and finish people in the first quarter and fourth quarter.” Kentucky has had Rodriguez’s commitment since February of this year. Although the timing is surely frustrating, committing right before the pandemic and being unable to visit the school in the time since then, Rodriguez could not be more excited to sign with Kentucky in the near future. “Everything is great, it’s unbelievable that I have the opportunity to go to Kentucky and I love everything about it,” he said. “Of course, I’d love to go down there and say what’s up to the coaches and the players. Unfortunately, we can’t do that. But they still text me every week and we talk.”

Paul Rodriguez - CatsIllustrated.com (CatsIllustrated.com)

There have been no wandering eyes for the three-star offensive tackle, ranked as one of the top prospects in Ohio. “No other schools are talking to me right now, no one is trying to pry me away. That’s a good thing, I’m really happy where I’m at,” Rodriguez explained. Castner feels similarly comfortable with the Kentucky coaching staff. The approval of a high school head coach is always an important aspect in the recruiting process and Kentucky has passed with flying colors for the Mason staff. “Kentucky has done a great job. They’ve got one of the best linemen here in the area to commit early, so they’re doing a great job,” said Castner. “They also got JuTahn McClain last year, from Fairfield, who was potentially the best back in the entire area, so they’re doing a really good job.” Rodriguez and his teammates will play their first playoff game on Oct. 9, a Friday night matchup against Lebanon (Ohio). Lebanon finished 2-4 this season and have lost four of their last five games.