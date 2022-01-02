Parting thoughts on the Citrus Bowl, 10 wins, and the 2021 season
Cats Illustrated is going to be churning out the football and football recruiting content all offseason and there's still a late signing period, more transfer portal activity, and important decisio...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news