On June 19th, John Calipari extended an offer to Paolo Banchero, the No. 4 player in the 2021 class.

He told Cats Illustrated it was ‘surreal’ to land the offer from Cal and the Wildcats and since then staff has remained in contact with the 6-foot-9 forward from Seattle, WA.

In addition, he told Cats Illustrated that he will ‘definitely’ take an official visit to Kentucky at some point but says that he’s aiming to get to Lexington possibly by ‘the end of September or maybe January’.

The 6'9, 215-pound five-star forward from Seattle (Wash.) O'Dea is still early in his recruitment. Last year Rivals.com's Corey Evans predicted Banchero will attend Washington in the Rivals Forecast but that is the only pick made so far.

In addition to Kentucky, Banchero has offers from all the major national recruiting powers including Duke, Kansas and North Carolina.



