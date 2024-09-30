PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xVDVFRUVSS0hQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFUNUVFRVJLSFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Oxendine, Raynor earn SEC Player of the Week honors

Octavious Oxendine celebrated a big play in the Wildcats' 20-17 win over Ole Miss on Saturday in Oxford.
Octavious Oxendine celebrated a big play in the Wildcats' 20-17 win over Ole Miss on Saturday in Oxford. (Petre Thomas/USA Today Sports)
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

A pair of Kentucky Wildcats have earned SEC Player of the Week honors after their thrilling 20-17 upset of No. 6 Ole Miss on Saturday in Oxford.

Octavious Oxendine was named the league's defensive lineman of the week, while Alex Raynor was tabbed the special teams player of the week.

Oxendine, a senior from Radcliff, Ky., recorded two of the Wildcats' four sacks on the day and was credited with an additional quarterback hurry against the explosive Ole Miss offense, which entered the matchup leading the nation at 670 yards per game and 55 points per game.

It marked the first time in his career that he has made multiple sacks in the same game.

Raynor, a senior from Kennesaw, Ga., made both of his field goal attempts against the Rebels, a 27-yarder in the first quarter and a 48-yarder in the third quarter. He extended his school-record streak of made field goals to 14 dating back to the 2023 season.

He is 6-for-6 on field goals against No. 1 Georgia and No. 6 Ole Miss this season, including a school-record 55-yarder against the Bulldogs.

