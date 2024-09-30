A pair of Kentucky Wildcats have earned SEC Player of the Week honors after their thrilling 20-17 upset of No. 6 Ole Miss on Saturday in Oxford.

Octavious Oxendine was named the league's defensive lineman of the week, while Alex Raynor was tabbed the special teams player of the week.

Oxendine, a senior from Radcliff, Ky., recorded two of the Wildcats' four sacks on the day and was credited with an additional quarterback hurry against the explosive Ole Miss offense, which entered the matchup leading the nation at 670 yards per game and 55 points per game.

It marked the first time in his career that he has made multiple sacks in the same game.

Raynor, a senior from Kennesaw, Ga., made both of his field goal attempts against the Rebels, a 27-yarder in the first quarter and a 48-yarder in the third quarter. He extended his school-record streak of made field goals to 14 dating back to the 2023 season.

He is 6-for-6 on field goals against No. 1 Georgia and No. 6 Ole Miss this season, including a school-record 55-yarder against the Bulldogs.