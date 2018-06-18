It's too early to tell how much of a target Owensboro (Ky.) Daviess County receiver Marquel Tinsley will become for the Cats, but it's clear he has the coaching staff's attention on some level.

While Kentucky's 2019 recruiting class is off to a quality start one position where the Wildcats haven't landed any help is wide receiver. UK doesn't have any commitments at the position.

UK receivers coach Michael Smith is tasked with recruiting particular areas but he also has a big hand in forming the Cats' board at receiver, and recruiting the program's top targets at that position.

"Coach Smith followed me after the camp and he told me that I was a great player and he is interested in me," Tinsley told Cats Illustrated the week after that camp performance. "And when they finish camps they will talk as a staff and get back to me."

That would be anytime now, as UK's camps ended late last week.

Tinsley is hoping an offer eventually comes for obvious reasons.

"I definitely have interest in them, being that I'm from Kentucky," Tinsley said. "I definitely like the coaching from the receivers coach and the great facility (at) Kentucky."

Tinsley has also been hearing from Bowling Green and on Sunday the coaches at Cincinnati got a look at him.

Fordham and Southern Illinois are among the other schools showing interest.

Tinsley had 76 receptions for 1,448 yards and 22 touchdowns as a high school junior to go along with the 69 receptions, 1,314 yards and 20 scores he had the year before that as a sophomore.