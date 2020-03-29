News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-29 12:55:13 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Our favorite games: UK's talent bests the luck of the Irish

David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

Kentucky's March Madness run in 2015 left overwhelming feelings on both ends of the spectrum that will never be quenched among the Big Blue faithful. The Cats were the first team ever to get to 38-...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}