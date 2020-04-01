News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-01 07:55:43 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Our favorite games: Kentucky's 2012 Final Four win over Louisville

David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

In today's film breakdown as part of our look back at all-time great Kentucky games we will look at the 2012 semi-final win over Louisville. This setting was as pressurized for a young Kentucky tea...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}