News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-15 20:46:12 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Our favorite games: Kentucky Ohio State in 2011 Sweet 16

Brandon Knight hits the game winner in the 2011 Sweet 16 against Ohio State
Brandon Knight hits the game winner in the 2011 Sweet 16 against Ohio State (https://nba.com)
David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

We asked and you responded. With the shut down of sports across the nation which includes March Madness, millions of Americans are in withdrawal. No place signifies that more than the state of Kent...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}