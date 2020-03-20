News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-20 12:23:36 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Our favorite games: Kentucky and Wichita State go the last second

Aaron Harrison and Big Blue Nation celebrate after Wichita State misses a shot at the buzzer
Aaron Harrison and Big Blue Nation celebrate after Wichita State misses a shot at the buzzer (https://usatoday.com)
David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

Since last weekend we have attempted to make everyone's life a little bit better by doing film reviews of some of past post-season games that you requested. So far we have shown the 2014 upset of t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}