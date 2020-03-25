Our favorite games: Calipari's phantom technical in 1992
If the world were revolving as usual Kentucky would be playing either this Thursday or Friday in the Sweet 16. Since that won't be happening this spring, we will be bringing you some of the great g...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news