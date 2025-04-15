Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 15, 2025
Otega Oweh declares for the NBA Draft while keeping his eligibility
David Sisk  •  CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer
Otega Oweh (Photo by Jeff Drummond) (Photo by https://catsillustrated.com)
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement