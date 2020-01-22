News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-22 09:45:03 -0600') }} football Edit

OT Michael McLaughlin on Eddie Gran's interest and Kentucky's offer

Chris Clark
Special Contributor

Parkland (Florida) Douglas offensive tackle Michael McLaughlin has seen his recruiting stock take off as of late, Kentucky having jumped in with a recent offer to take his tally to seven.Florida St...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}