OT Michael McLaughlin on Eddie Gran's interest and Kentucky's offer
Parkland (Florida) Douglas offensive tackle Michael McLaughlin has seen his recruiting stock take off as of late, Kentucky having jumped in with a recent offer to take his tally to seven.Florida St...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news