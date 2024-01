Gerald Mincey was the second player to commit to Kentucky during the 2020 recruiting cycle. He ultimately flipped his commitment to Florida.

Mincey would spend one year with the Gators, and he has spent the last two years with Tennessee, where he transferred after a brief stint in Gainesville.

Now, Mincey is Kentucky-bound ... finally.

The 6'6, 337-pound lineman played well over 500 snaps for UT's offensive line this year, seeing time at both left and right tackle.

He announced his commitment to Kentucky on social media on Friday afternoon.