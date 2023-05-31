Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe has finally made a decision about his future.

Tshiebwe announced on Wednesday afternoon that he will forego an additional season of eligibility at Kentucky in favor of keeping his name in the 2023 NBA Draft pool.

Tshiebwe went through the NBA Draft combine, where he posted strong scoring and rebounding numbers. Questions persisted about his ability to defend at the professional level as well, however.

The native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and former West Virginia Mountaineer won National Player of the Year honors in his first year in Lexington, establishing himself as the best rebounder in college basketball in a very long time. The 6'9, 260-pound forward returned for a second year in Lexington and helped the Cats to a six seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Tshiebwe holds all kinds of rebounding records at Kentucky and also averaged 16.5 points per game as a senior, which led all players on the team.

He's one of 61 members of the 1,000 point club in the history of the program.

Stay tuned for more from the CI staff on Tshiebwe's decision.