Oryend Fisher spends time with Marrow, other elite prospects on visit
While Class of 2022 linebacker Kalib Perry from Great Crossing opted to commit to Tennessee shortly after landing an offer from Kentucky, the Wildcats are hoping to land his younger teammate at the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news