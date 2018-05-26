A night after Kentucky's red-hot bats scorched Oregon, the Ducks sent out their resident flame-thrower: Sophomore right-hander Miranda Elish.

The three-time Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year riddled the Cats with a deadly combination of speed and movement in a 6-1 victory for the hosts at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.

Elish (23-1) threw a two-hit complete game and did not surrender an earned run. She set seven Wildcats down on strikes and did not yield any free bases via walks.

Oregon (51-8) outhit the Wildcats 9-2 and finished 5-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Designated hitter Lauren Burke led the Ducks in hitting. The freshman went 2-of-3 at the plate to go along with a pair of RBI.

The Cats (35-20) went with a committee approach in the circle. Grace Baalman (14-9), Erin Rethlake, and Autumn Humes combined to give up six earned runs on nine hits. As a whole, they struck out five Oregon batters and walked two.

Oregon broke through in the top of the fourth inning. Two walks and a single loaded the base with no outs. Coach Rachel Lawson brought Erin Rethlake in to quell the Ducks' threat. However, Rethlake gave up RBI singles to Lauren Burke and Mia Camuso, putting the Cats in a 4-0 hole.

Kentucky’s lone run came in the bottom of the fourth courtesy of a SAC fly by Alex Martens and cut the Ducks’ lead to three runs, 4-1. The sophomore second baseman and junior catch Jenny Schaper were the only Wildcats to get in the hit column.

Jenna Lilley's RBI double in the top of the sixth padded the Duck's lead by two runs, 6-1.

With the victory, Oregon evened up the Super Regional at one game apiece. The deciding contest is schedule for Saturday at 9:00 P.M.