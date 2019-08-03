Opportunity knocks for Moses Douglass
True freshmen are rarely expected to make a big impact in the SEC but unique circumstances can create exceptions.
True freshman Moses Douglass of Springfield, Ohio, may be an exception because of his talent and Kentucky's need for players to step up in the secondary.
Kentucky's coaches talked Douglass up a lot during spring football but the injury to junior safety Davonte Robinson has created even more of an opportunity for Douglass to make a name for himself this fall.
Douglass is looking forward to the opportunity and credits his readiness to compete as a true freshman to two things: being an early enrollee and his father, Maurice Douglass, instilling toughness in him from a young age.
On his father preparing him for the physicality of the SEC, Douglass explained, “He just loves SEC ball. When I was growing up, we used to watch all of the games, so I got to see it early. Him working out with me, getting me big, working me with a trainer and all that, that definitely helped me be able to compete at this level.”
Douglass was one of a handful of players who opted to enroll in this past spring semester in order to get their classes in order as well as get a head start in the football program.
“It definitely helped me in the film room and in meetings. I learned so much in these areas. I came in snotty-nosed, for real,” he said.
“In the meetings, Coach Clinkscale would hit me with some constructive criticism. Like, do that, but you can do this better. I came in not knowing anything, it’s like my head was on backwards or something. Now, they’ve got me to a level where I can call out stuff. I can make checks, make alerts. I can do that now because of the meetings and film sessions.”
Douglass said one of the biggest differences between high school football and the little SEC football he has experienced so far is that everyone is big and fast, not just a select few.
“When you’re in high school, not everyone’s fast or big. Now everyone’s on the same level as you.”
So what should fans expect from Douglass if he does see the field for the Cats this season?
“I can bring that big hit, that ‘oooh’ type," he said. "I’m gonna earn my teammates trust and let them know that they can count on me.”
He knows that Robinson's absence makes it all the more important for everyone else to take their game to another level.
“You’ve gotta put your big boy pants on because it’s time to ride. I’ve actually been studying more, getting more film sessions in with him. We’ve gotta actually talk to him, that’s a big spot to fill. We’ve got some guys, some guys who are going to work for that spot. There’s going to be a lot of competition at that spot,” he said.
Whether he plays in the secondary or not as a true freshman, Douglass said he wants to play on all of Kentucky's special teams units because it's the easiest and fastest way to get on the field.
Besides hoping to be in the rotation at safety, special teams in a big thing to Douglass.
“If I give all my effort into doing that, I know they’re going to see something in me.”
