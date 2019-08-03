True freshmen are rarely expected to make a big impact in the SEC but unique circumstances can create exceptions.

True freshman Moses Douglass of Springfield, Ohio, may be an exception because of his talent and Kentucky's need for players to step up in the secondary.

Kentucky's coaches talked Douglass up a lot during spring football but the injury to junior safety Davonte Robinson has created even more of an opportunity for Douglass to make a name for himself this fall.

Douglass is looking forward to the opportunity and credits his readiness to compete as a true freshman to two things: being an early enrollee and his father, Maurice Douglass, instilling toughness in him from a young age.

On his father preparing him for the physicality of the SEC, Douglass explained, “He just loves SEC ball. When I was growing up, we used to watch all of the games, so I got to see it early. Him working out with me, getting me big, working me with a trainer and all that, that definitely helped me be able to compete at this level.”

Douglass was one of a handful of players who opted to enroll in this past spring semester in order to get their classes in order as well as get a head start in the football program.