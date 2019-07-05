As the 2019 college football season approaches Cats Illustrated is helping you get ready for the season by previewing Kentucky football opponents.

Today, Chris Lee of VandySports.com answers our questions about Vanderbilt.

The Kyle Shurmur era is over but Ke'Shawn Vaughn returns and Derek Mason is looking to get his team to the postseason for the second year in a row.

Cats Illustrated: What should be the Vanderbilt's biggest strengths going into the 2019 season?

Chris Lee, VandySports.com: One can make a case that Vanderbilt might be in its best shape in school history at both running back and receiver, if you include tight end in that last group. Certainly, VU has both top-end talent and depth at both. The 'Dores have depth at running back, but mostly, what they have is Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who's getting some preseason All-American mention, and legitimately so. Vaughn led the Southeastern Conference with 7.9 yards per carry last year, amassed 14 touchdowns in 170 touches and had a slew of long touchdowns. He's one of the country's most explosive players, though he'll need to stay healthier than he did a year ago.But Vandy's also going to be difficult to cover, starting with All-American tight end Jared Pinkney, who also generates long plays. Wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb could wind up in the SEC's all-time top 10 in catches, yards and touchdowns. VU has a trio of talented sophomores in Cam Johnson, Amir Abdur-Rahman and C.J. Bolar, and gets an FCS All-American transfer in Harvard's Justice Shelton-Mosley, who should compete to start.

Cats Illustrated: What are the biggest question marks or potential concern areas?

Lee: There are several. I don't know if it's a concern, because I think both Deuce Wallace and Riley Neal are capable, but the Commodores have to replace four-year starter Kyle Shurmur at quarterback. The bigger concern on offense is the offensive line; we don't know who'll start at center, right guard or right tackle, and though there are several candidates, protection was said to be a big issue along that side in the spring. On defense, there are potential concerns everywhere; VU lost cornerback JoeJuan Williams early to the NFL draft, and he was far and away the best player from a bad defense, one that allowed 668 yards and 45 points to Baylor last we saw it. VU has some depth at defensive back, but no one of his quality. There's probably more talent at linebacker and certainly along the defensive line this year, but few players are proven SEC commodities. VU also loses its punter and place-kicker.

Cats Illustrated: Who are some top playmakers or some newcomers on both sides of the ball that opposing fans should watch out for?

Lee: I covered most of the the play-makers on offense in question one. On defense, junior end Dayo Odeyingbo is big, long and athletic and was a pass-rushing force in the spring. He's got a chance to be a good one and who knows, maybe a star. Inside linebackers Dimitri Moore and Alston Orji are both talents and have a chance to make that area a team strength. As far as newcomers, eyes will be on a pair of Big Ten transfers, Dontye Carriere-Williams (Wisconsin) and Cam Watkins (Illinois). Both have started a number of games; Carriere-Williams ended spring on the first team and we'll see if Watkins is ready to challenge when he reports this fall.