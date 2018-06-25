As we roll on through the dog days of summer it’s time to get focused on the upcoming season for Kentucky. The Wildcats face a tricky schedule in the sixth season under Mark Stoops as they’ll be making their first trip to College Station and look to continue winning streaks over Mizzou and South Carolina.

Justin Rowland began with an early look at each opponent back in January and this will be a continuation on that as we’ll take a deep dive on all 12 teams UK will face this fall. Here you will find out everything you need to know about each as we get ready for the upcoming season.

Opponent: Central Michigan Chippewas

Conference: MAC (7 league titles)

All-Time Record: 612-407-36 (.597)

Bowl Appearances: 11 (3-8)

Program Background

The Chips are a member of the MAC West division and have consistently put out competitive football teams. CMU a strong fan base as they play in the biggest stadium in the conference that holds over 30,000 people. Recently, the Chips had a great run under both Brian Kelly and Butch Jones as they reeled in three conference titles in the six combined seasons they roamed the sidelines. The Chips have taken a step back since then but they are a plucky program who still consistently qualifies for bowl berths (five appearances in the last six seasons).

Head Coach Bio

John Bonamego played quarterback and wide receiver at Central Michigan in the late 1980s before beginning his coaching career. The Michigan native would spend six years as an assistant at Army under Bob Sutton before making the move to the NFL. Bonamego would work for five different franchises from 1999-2014 and 12 of those seasons would be spent as a special teams coordinator.

After Dan Enos surprised everyone when he took the offensive coordinator gig at Arkansas following a five-year run as the head man in Mount Pleasant (he’s now the quarterbacks coach at Alabama), the Central Michigan administration caught itself in a bit of a bind. After the coaching search they turned to Bonamego who hadn’t worked in college since 1998. Since then, Bonamego has led the Chips to three bowl appearances in three seasons and a 15-9 conference mark. Last year the Chips recorded eight wins and Bonamego has quietly done a very good job with this program.

Star Player

CMU caught fire in their five game winning streak to end the regular season as they scored at least 31 points in each outing as they pulled off upset wins over Easter Michigan, Northern Illinois, and Western Michigan to clinch a postseason berth. A big part of this explosion was the big play capability of running back Jonathan Ward. The junior ran for over 1,000 yards and recorded 48 receptions out of the backfield. Ward has some boom or bust tendencies (four games with at least 130 yards rushing, seven games with less than 60 yards rushing) but there’s no doubt he’s the Chips best returning playmaker after they lost their quarterback and top four receivers. Expect a heavy dose of the junior from Kankakee, Illinois.

Strengths

The Chips return six starters from a defense that ranked 51st per S&P+ last season. CMU has impact performers at each level as defensive end Mike Danna has collected 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in two seasons, Alex Briones and Malik Fountain are both multiyear starters who will each receive preseason all-conference mentions, and corner Sean Bunting had five interceptions last season. Under Bonamego, CMU has been very good in one-possession games as they’ve posted a 11-6 record in the last three seasons.

Weaknesses

The offense only returns four starters in 2018 as they really have no proven pieces outside of Ward. Tony Poljan is a huge passer (6-foot-7, 237 pounds) who played sparingly as a freshman. Poljan is a good athlete as he spent time at receiver and has shown the ability to be a physical presence running the football. The Chips will be breaking in three new offensive linemen and looking for new go-to guys at wideout. This group has a ton of questions to answer.

Series History

These two programs have met six times and CMU is still looking for their first victory in the series. The last meeting occurred in 2011 as Kentucky rode a big day from freshman running back Josh Clemons to a 27-13 victory. The first meeting occurred in 1983 and each has been in Lexington. CMU has kept it close, however, as the highest margin of victory has been 17 points and the current line for the game stands at UK (-20).

History against Power Five Competition

Since Bonamego took over in 2017, the Chips have played eight Power Five opponents and own a 2-6 record. CMU picked up a huge upset win over Oklahoma State as a 20-point dog in 2016 (however the game winning touchdown shouldn’t have counted) and smacked Kansas as a five-point dog last season. In these contests, CMU is 5-3 against the spread.

On the other hand, UK is 1-4 against the spread in openers under Mark Stoops (only cover came against FCS competition) and is 3-0 straight up (2-1 against the spread) against teams from the MAC.

Overview

Central Michigan has emerged as a very competent program under Bonamego as they’ve won at least seven games each season and have notched a victory as a double-digit road dog in each of the last two seasons. They find themselves in a total rebuild on offense but Jonathan Ward could be one of the better all around running backs UK faces and Tony Poljan is an intriguing prospect behind the center. This will be a team that will lean heavy on defense early, especially early on, so expect a conservative gameplan.

Entering this contest, it’s going to be time for the UK defense flex its muscles. Mark Stoops has gone on record this offseason saying that this is going to be a good defense and facing an offense with a ton of new pieces, they need to come out and dominate. The Chips sport a very strong pass defense and have some pass rushing threats in Danna and outside linebacker Alex Briones. It could be a struggle passing for the new UK quarterback so expect a heavy dose of Benny Snell, with plenty of opportunities for A.J. Rose, and perhaps some option keepers for Terry Wilson.