Cats Illustrated staff writers are ranking their top five early signees for Kentucky as part of our effort to cover an historic class for the Wildcat football program. Here's how publisher Justin Rowland sees it. These are listed in order, 1-5.

Justin Rogers is the highest-ranked signee in the history of Kentucky's football program during the Rivals.com era and for good reason. Initially a five-star because of his incredibly high floor as an offensive guard, Midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt says he now sees his highest potential as on the defensive side. Rogers' film is impressive. Rare it is to find a player of his size who is able to play standing up in the box, who can set the edge, and who can generate such a disruptive pass rush right up the middle.

Buford may not be a four-star prospect but his film is outstanding. It's very rare to find a player who just looks like an elite left tackle but that's what Buford's film indicates could be in his future. His pad level, hands, quickness, the way he fires off the ball, and his leg drive are all potentially elite. He will be game-ready in terms of his body in a couple of years and could have a very bright future in front of him.

Phillips is a true headhunter in the secondary who will sacrifice life and limb to level forceful and vicious blows on ball carriers and receivers in the open field. At Kentucky under this coaching staff you will not play in the secondary unless you're tough and unless you can tackle. Phillips seems to fit exactly what they are looking for in that regard. He checks all the boxes as a defensive back.

Allen plays the most important position on the field and if you list his biggest strengths, one right after another, you're also making a list of all the best qualities you could ask for in a college quarterback. Allen has played a lot of football, is very coachable, has leadership qualities, and will have the respect of his teammates. He also throws a great ball and has excellent football habits.