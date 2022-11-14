When Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso reclassified and signed as a late addition to Kentucky's 2022 recruiting class, many observers did not expect the 6-foot-11 center to make an early impact for the Wildcats.

After all, No. 4 Kentucky was returning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe in the post as well as frontcourt veterans like Lance Ware, Daimion Collins, and Jacob Toppin. Any minutes that Onyenso could find would surely be with a developmental eye on next season.

And then the unexpected intervened.

Tshiebwe had a minor surgical procedure on a knee in early October, and Collins was impacted by tragedy when his father unexpectedly passed away just prior to the season tipping off.

Suddenly shorthanded in the frontcourt, UK head coach John Calipari turned to his freshman big man from Nigeria for an expanded role in the Wildcats' two exhibition games and the first two regular-season games. Onyenso responded with nine blocked shots in the exhibition games, then built on that by averaging 7.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.5 blocked shots when the season began in earnest.

"Ugonna. Wow. Pffft," a wide-eyed Calipari said after reading a stat sheet that showed Onyenso recorded nine points, 10 rebounds, and three blocked shots against Duquesne. "He impacts the game the moment he walks on the court."

Added Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot: "That guy's going to make a lot of money. He's the newfangled, kinda what those centers in the NBA look like now -- run, jump. He changes the game. We told our guys, if you're not 100% sure, don't shoot it because it's coming back at you."

That kind of rim protection has been a hallmark of Calipari's best teams at Kentucky, whether it was DeMarcus Cousins in 2010 or Anthony Davis in 2012 or Karl-Anthony Towns and Willie Cauley-Stein in 2015.

"It's crazy," said UK point guard and avid ball-hawk Sahvir Wheeler. "OK, go ahead. You want to go by me? We're going to funnel you down there (to Onyenso). Coach Cal has always talked about how his teams that were successful have shot-blocking presence. When Daimion gets back, all that is going to be hard for teams to go against."

Added a somewhat surprised Toppin: "His ability to block shots... I was unaware that he was able to do that. Obviously, he's 7-feet tall, so you say he should be able to do that, but his timing when bigs try to back him down and muscle him, he still gets to the ball and blocks shots."

Onyenso hopes that he has earned a chance to play significant minutes for the Cats, even when Tshiebwe and Collins return. Both are expected to play when Kentucky (2-0) squares off with Michigan State (1-1) on Tuesday at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis, but Tshiebwe may not be at full strength and Collins will be shaking off the rust after being with family in Texas for most of the last two weeks.

That could open up some minutes for the youngster, and he knows the first thing his new coach demands of players.

"I feel like I have the ability to stay in the game because of what I do, blocking shots," Onyenso said.

And he's not lacking for confidence.

"I feel like I was the best shot-blocker in high school, and I feel like I am the best shot-blocker here," he added.

"He's impacted the game defensively," Calipari said. "When you have a guy who's 7-foot near that basket, you're not getting layups. Now you have to shoot balls, or you don't go in there at all."