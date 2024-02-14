LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Mired in an unprecedented three-game losing streak at Rupp Arena, Kentucky head coach John Calipari assured his team there was a way to turn things around that was not a major stretch.

Improve by 10% on the defensive end of the floor, the UK boss suggested, and the Wildcats' fortunes in close games would start changing.

Kentucky put that message to work on Tuesday night, holding Ole Miss to 38% shooting from the field, blocking 12 shots, and recording eight steals en route to a 75-63 win over the Rebels, who entered the matchup averaging 76.4 points per game

Sophomore center Ugonna Onyenso led the block party, rejecting an arena-record 10 shots to tie former Navy All-American David Robinson for the most ever in the venue and finishing just two shy of the all-time UK mark.

Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard said it felt like his team had its shot blocked "like 100 times from where I was sitting. One player had a special game."

Perhaps the only one not surprised by the young big man matching the feat of a basketball Hall of Famer was Onyenso himself.

“You know what’s funny?" the 7-footer from Nigeria said. "I told my coaches I was going to get eight blocks before the game… then I had seven in the first half. It’s amazing, I told my teammates I was going to get 10 blocks in one game this season, and I did that.”

"Ten blocks is crazy. I'm proud of him," said UK senior guard Antonio Reeves.

Calipari would like to see more of that defensive presence down the stretch this season.

"I keep saying we got shot-blockers," he said. "Don't give him a jumper. Make them beat you on the bounce because we got people back in there. Ugonna set a Rupp record, which is amazing."

Kentucky (17-7, 7-4 SEC) was also impressive on the offensive end of the floor, shooting 52% from the field to help overcome some uncharacteristic sloppiness with 15 turnovers.

Four Cats scored in double figures, led by Reeves with 15 points. Freshman guard Reed Sheppard followed with 13 points, while fellow freshmen Justin Edwards and Rob Dillingham added 12 and 10, respectively. Onyenso chipped in with eight points, narrowly missing a double-double.

Kentucky also won the battle on the glass, out-rebounding the Rebels 37-34. Reeves grabbed seven to lead the winners.

Ole Miss (18-6, 5-6 SEC) got 16 points apiece from senior guard Matthew Murrell and senior forward Jaemyn Brakefield, but the rest of the team shot 12-of-40 from the field.

The blocked shots were a big catalyst for the Cats.

"What makes it equally difficult with Kentucky is that’s what starts their offense," Beard said. "... Some teams, you can absorb that a little bit better, you can get back on defense and make a play. But it's almost put it in the books (if) Kentucky blocks a shot or gets a steal. They’re just very explosive on the floor with great spacing.”

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK game...

KEY MOMENT:

Trailing 23-18 midway through the first half, Kentucky went on a 10-0 run to seize a lead it would never relinquish. The Cats added another 8-0 spurt to take a commanding 43-29 lead into halftime. Antonio Reeves had nine of his team-high 15 points during the two runs.

GAME BALL:

Ugonna Onyenso, Kentucky -- After flirting with a triple-double in the Cats' Jan. 31 loss to Florida, this time the sophomore big man got to celebrate his huge performance with a victory. In addition to matching the Rupp Arena record for blocked shots with 10, Onyenso also chipped in with eight points and three rebounds in 24 minutes of action.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Game of the season for Kentucky with the entire roster available. Through the first 23 games of the season, eight players had missed 48 combined games due to illness or injury.

2nd - Player in UK program history to block at least 10 shots in a game -- Ugonna Onyenso. Nerlens Noel holds the school record with 12 rejections in a 2013 game at Ole Miss.

13-4-5-5 - Points, rebounds, assists and steals for the Wildcats' Reed Sheppard.

21 - Ole Miss points off a season-high 15 turnovers by UK.

111-14 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series with Ole Miss, including a 57-2 mark in Lexington. John Calipari moves to 19-5 against the Rebels.

218-10 - UK's record under John Calipari when holding the opponent to 63 points or fewer, including 4-0 this season.

QUOTABLE:

"In the NCAA tournament, you can't score 65, 63, 62. You can maybe in one game, but you'll get beat. You've got to be able to score points. We can do it. You've got to have a player that can go off in a game so you can advance. We have a couple of those. You can't be a high turnover team because the team you are going to play, they are in the NCAA tournament. They are going to be a low-turnover team. We are a low-turnover team. The issue is will we be physical enough?" -- UK head coach John Calipari on saying his team is "built for March."

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action Saturday at No. 13 Auburn. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Tigers (19-5, 8-3 SEC) will play host to No. 11 South Carolina on Wednesday before the Cats visit The Plains.