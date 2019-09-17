News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-17 08:09:01 -0500') }} football Edit

This top young prospect in Louisville grew up a Kentucky fan

Josiah Jackson
Josiah Jackson
Travis Graf
Special Contributor

Kentucky’s recruiting efforts in the Louisville area have been on a steady uphill trajectory over the last couple of recruiting cycles.The Wildcats have landed most of the top players from the city...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}