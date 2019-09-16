One of the nation's top football prospects has UK in his top three
Kentucky is no stranger to poaching the top football prospects in the state of Michigan over the past couple of years.Class of 2022 Belleville, Mich., defensive back Myles Rowser is another prospec...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news