He visited Kentucky recently and was blown away by what the Wildcats have to offer.

That means his recruitment is still a long way from getting heated, but his early offer list has firmly established him as one of the most coveted young prospects in the Midwest.

West Bloomfield, Mich., athlete Donovan Edwards is a Class of 2021 prospect, meaning he's just finishing up his freshman year and will be a sophomore in the fall.

Is the 5-foot-11, 193-pound athlete one of the next big targets on Steven Clinkscale's radar up in Michigan? The state has been kind to Kentucky recently, as a new and fertile recruiting territory.

While it's early, there's every reason to believe Kentucky will be on Edwards' mind for a while.

Following Edwards' trip to Kentucky this week he told Cats Illustrated that it was an "amazing" experience and followed that up by saying his interest in UK's program is "very high."

"I liked the weight room the most, but I liked how the tutor room was in the same area as the practice facility," Edwards told Cats Illustrated.

Edwards said Clinkscale has visited his school recently but was not on campus the day he visited, so he wasn't able to speak with him on that trip.

The 2021 prospect has early offers from Kentucky, Missouri, Michigan, Pitt, Purdue and Syracuse.