Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-04 05:59:01 -0500') }} football Edit

One of Michigan's top prospects reflects on UK visit

Hbynoyd52f1hpj7pvkrr
Brandon Brown
Travis Graf
Special Contributor

Kentucky has started to branch out their recruiting efforts the past few seasons. Recently, the Cats staff has tapped into Michigan and pulled a few of the state’s top prospects to be key component...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}