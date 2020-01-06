ON THE TRAIL: How UK's assistants fared in the 2020 class
To give fans and readers a better understanding of how the various members of Kentucky's football staff chipped in towards the final product in the early signing period, Cats Illustrated goes down ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news