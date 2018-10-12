On team with lots of intangibles, Immanuel Quickley fits right in
Honesty is a virtue, almost everyone would agree, and more often than not it is the reason why Kentucky head coach John Calipari is able to recruit five-star prospects to Lexington successfully.Fre...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news