Olivier Sarr's long eligibility journey at Kentucky has reached a happy ending.

The transfer center from Wake Forest tweeted a GIF photo of himself Wednesday night sitting in the UK locker room with the words "C'est Parti!!" in French. The words translate roughly to "Let's go!!!"

Minutes later, UK confirmed the news, adding that the Toulouse, France, native and fellow transfer Jacob Toppin have each been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA and SEC due to special circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m excited for Olivier and Jacob,” UK head coach John Calipari said in a statement released by the school. “Both have worked really hard and deserve this opportunity. They were both hopping and skipping out of my office after getting the news because they’ve been waiting on this day.

"I want to thank the NCAA and the SEC for considering the unique circumstances surrounding this season and we appreciate them working with us throughout this process."

Calipari continued: “In Olivier’s case, I know this has been difficult for him, everything from the coaching change at Wake Forest, to deciding his future to waiting through this process. He’s gone about his business every day and continued to work hard in hopes of joining his teammates on the floor this winter."

The 6-foot-11 Sarr was an All-SEC performer for the Demon Deacons last season, averaging 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. He is thought to be a key piece to the puzzle for a Kentucky team that lost most of its inside presence from last season. Sarr will join a No. 1 recruiting class that features three 5-star prospects and three 4-star signees.

Some of Sarr's top performances last season came against the best competition. He had a 21-point, 13-rebound effort against Arizona, a 30-point, 17-rebound game against Notre Dame, and a 25-point game against Duke. He also produced three straight double-doubles in January against Virginia, Clemson, and Boston College.

“I want to start by thanking the NCAA, the SEC and Kentucky for this opportunity,” Sarr said. “I am excited to finish my college career in front of the Big Blue Nation and chase No. 9 with my team.”

Toppin, a 6-foot-8 forward and younger brother of Dayton standout Obi Toppin, averaged 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game last season at Rhode Island. The Brooklyn, N.Y., native scored in double figures five times in his freshman season, highlighted by 12 points and eight rebounds vs. Richmond, a potential at-large NCAA Tournament team this past season, and 12 points in 11 minutes vs. Saint Joseph's.

He also performed well against future SEC foes Alabama and LSU, scoring 11 points and 10 point, respectively, in non-conference play.