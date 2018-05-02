The coaching staff's early attention and efforts are paying off so far. When Jacobs announced his list of seven favorites this week Kentucky was in the mix.

Clayton (Ohio) Northmonth linebacker Jestin Jacobs is one of Kentucky's top 2019 targets in the Buckeye State and that has been true for months since the Wildcats offered him.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound outside linebacker, a high three-star (5.7 RR) prospect according to Rivals.com, is the No. 15 player in Ohio and the No. 18 recruit at his position nationally.

Jacobs' seven favorites, in no order, are Michigan State, Kentucky, Northwestern, Cincinnati, Iowa, Purdue and Iowa State.

He has more than two dozen offers in all, so many schools were left out. However, in Jacobs' announcement of his favorites he noted that his "recruitment still remains open."

It's not a surprise that Kentucky made the list. Jacobs has spoken highly of UK in the past. When Kentucky offered more than two months ago, Jacobs told Cats Illustrated that he's got some connections to the program. Tobias Gilliam attended Wayne, the school that Jacobs used to attend before he enrolled at Northmont, and he's familiar with 2018 UK signee Chris Oats.

"I liked Kentucky because of the visits that I have been on," Jacobs told Cats Illustrated after announcing his list of seven favorites.

"I like Coach (Brad) White a lot. He seems to be a good coach and he comes from a good coaching background. When I went there I could feel the energy and the change coming within the program. I’ve also gained a good relationship with Coach (Vince) Marrow. He’s done a great job recruiting me and my family."