OL with heavyweight offers visiting Kentucky soon
Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School offensive guard Brycen Sanders is one of many prospects from Tennessee who plans to camp at Kentucky this summer.That's a testament to Kentucky's emphasis on turni...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news