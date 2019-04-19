Kentucky's first two commitments from the Class of 2020 were offensive linemen from the state of Florida.

First Gerald Mincey decommitted. On Friday evening, fellow three-star offensive lineman Richie Leonard became Mincey's fellow former UK commit.

Leonard, a 6-foot-4, 295-pound offensive tackle from Cocoa, Fla., had been committed to the Wildcats since October of 2018. But he went on a run of offers, from many schools around the country and big names close to home - including Oregon, Florida, Florida State and Miami.

The nation's No. 59 offensive tackle announced his decision via Twitter.