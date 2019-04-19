OL Richie Leonard decommits from Kentucky
Kentucky's first two commitments from the Class of 2020 were offensive linemen from the state of Florida.
First Gerald Mincey decommitted. On Friday evening, fellow three-star offensive lineman Richie Leonard became Mincey's fellow former UK commit.
Leonard, a 6-foot-4, 295-pound offensive tackle from Cocoa, Fla., had been committed to the Wildcats since October of 2018. But he went on a run of offers, from many schools around the country and big names close to home - including Oregon, Florida, Florida State and Miami.
The nation's No. 59 offensive tackle announced his decision via Twitter.
My Recruitment, Is WIDE Open...— Richie Leonard IV™ (@Rhl4Richie) April 19, 2019
It’s All In God’s Hands Now🤞🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Weq1YHUJF4